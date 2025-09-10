Unrest in Nepal: Ongoing negotiations for criminals' exchange put on hold, Centre tells Himachal HC

Shimla, Sep 10 (PTI) The Centre has told the Himachal Pradesh High Court that the ongoing treaty negotiations for the exchange of absconding criminals with Nepal have been put on hold in view of the political turmoil in the neighbouring country.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protest, a day after deadly anti-government demonstrations forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, leaving key buildings in flames and the nation on edge.

During the hearing on a set of criminal appeals filed by the state against Mahesh Khattary and others on Tuesday, Senior Panel Counsel for Union government Lokinder Paul Thakur informed the high court that the ongoing treaty negotiations with Nepal for the exchange of absconding criminals have been put on hold due to political turmoil and unrest in Nepal.

The counsel also sought additional six-week time for compliance in regard to execution of the warrants of accused from Nepal in various cases.

Considering this, the high court deferred the hearing in the matter till November 17, 2025.

On July 8, a bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja had noted that despite India sharing a counter-draft of the treaty with Nepal on February 6, no response had been received from Kathmandu.

In the context of a narcotics case, the high court had directed the Centre to pursue the matter diplomatically to ensure compliance with court orders. PTI BPL KVK KVK