Unrest in our neighbourhood a concern; only democratic means can transform society: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Oct 2 (PTI) The toppling of governments in India’s neighbourhood due to violent outbursts of public anger is a matter of concern, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, stressing that society can be transformed only through democratic means.

The natural and immediate causes for discontent are the disconnect between the government and society and the lack of able and people-oriented administrators, he said.

Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally of the RSS here, he highlighted the regime changes in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and, most recently, in Nepal following the Gen Z uprising.

“The forces wanting to create such disturbances in India are active inside as well as outside the country. The natural and immediate causes for discontent are the disconnect between the government and society and the lack of able and people-oriented administrators. However, violent outbursts do not have the power to bring about the desirable change,” he said.

Society can achieve such a transformation only through democratic means, he asserted, adding that during such violent circumstances, there is a possibility that dominant powers of the world try to find opportunities to play their own games.

Bhagwat said India is linked to its neighbouring countries through culture and long-standing ties between citizens.

“In a way, they are a part of our own family. Peace, stability, prosperity, and ensuring comfort and well-being in these countries is the necessity arising out of our natural affinity with these countries, going beyond the consideration for the protection of our interests,” he said.

He recalled that in Pahalgam, terrorists from across the border killed 26 Bharatiya tourists after asking them about their Hindu faith, which prompted a fitting reply from the government.

“We witnessed heartening scenes of the firmness of the country’s leadership, the valour and war-readiness of our armed forces, as well as the determination and unity of our society. However, at the same time, it has become evident to us that, while maintaining a policy and spirit of friendship with everyone, we must remain as vigilant as possible and further develop our security capabilities,” he said.

The responses of other countries to this episode revealed who India’s friends are in the global arena, and to what extent they are willing to stand by the country, he said.

Bhagwat said Naxalites had taken advantage of exploitation, injustice and lack of development in certain pockets, but these obstacles have now been removed. “A comprehensive action plan is required to ensure justice, development, goodwill, empathy, and harmony in these areas,” he said. PTI MR NR