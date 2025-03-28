'Unruly' Gujarat Cong MLA evicted from assembly after he corners govt over illegal mining

Gandhinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) Gujarat Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama was evicted from the state assembly on Friday after he rushed into the well of the House claiming the BJP government was not taking action against people involved in illegal mining.

The legislator from the Somnath seat was escorted out of the assembly by sergeants without using force after Speaker Shankar Chaudhary ordered his eviction for squatting inside the Well and displaying a poster with a message critical of the government over the illegal mining issue.

After the Question Hour, Chudasama, without seeking the Speaker's consent, got up and started speaking about what he called rampant illegal mining of limestone in Chorwad town of Junagadh district.

The opposition MLA maintained that despite his repeated representation inside and outside the House, government officials were not taking any action against "mining mafias" active in Chorwad.

When the Speaker asked him to obey rules and seek permission before raising any issue, the two-time MLA rushed into the Well and sat there as a mark of protest.

The lawmaker pointed out that though he had given "proof" to establish the wrongdoing, Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai on Thursday informed the assembly that nothing illegal was found.

When Chudasama did not return to his seat and started waving a poster carrying a message against the BJP government, Chaudhary asked sergeants to take him out.

When he was being evicted, the Speaker remarked that the Congress legislator was doing "drama" to gain "media publicity".

On Thursday, when Chudasama raised the issue of illegal limestone mining in Chorwad, his hometown, during a discussion on the Appropriation Bill, Finance Minister Desai asserted the administration was taking adequate steps to curb unlawful activities.

"During the last two years, Junagadh office of the geology and mining department has lodged 312 cases related to illegal mining and transportation, and recovered over Rs 3 crore in penalty from violators. The Flying Squad conducts regular patrolling to keep a check on such activities. Thus, there was no question of the administration's failure in this regard," Desai said on Thursday.

Unhappy with the minister's reply, Chusdasama raised the illegal mining issue again in the House on Friday, but was evicted from the House.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, the opposition legislator said he had written letters to top government officials in the past and even met the secretary of the mines department seeking action against mining mafias operating in Chorwad.

"I had also submitted evidence to prove that minerals worth over Rs 300 crore were illegally mined by some people who claimed to have contacts in the government. I had demanded that officials visit mines operating illegally and take action against the culprits," he emphasised.

"Despite my repeated requests, no official visited the sites. Thus, I was forced to raise this issue on the floor of the House. But, unfortunately, the minister on Thursday claimed nothing illegal was found. It proves that either the government was scared of mining mafias or these elements were being protected," the Congress MLA alleged.

Chudasama noted when he sought to raise the illegal mining issue in the assembly, he was not allowed to speak for even two minutes.

"Instead, the Speaker told me I am doing it for publicity. I have been in public life for 24 years now and everyone, including the media, knows me very well," he averred. PTI PJT PD RSY