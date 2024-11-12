Unruly scenes at Kerala School Games closing ceremony following protest by students

Kochi, Nov 11 (PTI) A section of students staged a sit-in protest at the closing ceremony of the Kerala School Games here on Monday, alleging unfair treatment in the results announced.

While students alleged that cops at the venue beat them up over the protest, police said they were not manhandled.

Sources in the General Education Department said the protest began after students of Mar Basil HSS Kothamangalam in Ernakulam and Navamukunda HSS, Thirunavaya in Malappuram claimed that GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram should not have been awarded the second position as the school falls under the sports school category.

A section of students staged a sit-in protest and raised slogans against Education Minister V Sivankutty, the sources said. Subsequently, police intervened and managed the situation.

Ernakulam Central ACP C Jayakumar said police did not manhandle any students. “Police acted only to disperse the protesters and not beat up anybody,” he told reporters here.

Minister V Sivankutty also claimed that a section of teachers and students created a ruckus even after he informed them their issues would be addressed. PTI ARM SKY SKY