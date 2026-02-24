Unseasonal rain, strong winds damage crops in Beed

Beed, Feb 24 (PTI) Unseasonal rains and strong winds have destroyed standing crops and orchards in several parts of Maharashtra's Beed district in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Parli and Ambajogai tehsils received sudden rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and winds on Monday, destroying jowar, wheat and gram that were ready for harvest, officials said.

Mango and watermelon orchards also suffered damage, they said.

Taking serious note of the situation, Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde directed Collector Vivek Johnson to immediately conduct damage assessments (panchnamas) and submit a report of losses to the government.

Harvest-ready crops were destroyed, so farmers are in distress, he said.

Several villages in the Parli and Ambajogai tehsils have been affected. PTI COR ARU