Unseasonal rains bring temperatures down in Pune

Pune, May 10 (PTI) Unseasonal rains brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat to Pune city and the surrounding areas on Friday afternoon.

Lohegaon area in the city recorded the highest rainfall of 58 mm while Wadgaonsherri and Shivajinagar recorded 37.5 mm and 28 mm of rain, respectively, till 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

At least 29 incidents of tree fall due to the strong winds were recorded between 3.30 pm and 7 pm, the fire brigade said.

A tree caught fire after a lightning strike in Hadapsar area.

Showers were also likely on Saturday, the IMD release said. PTI SPK KRK