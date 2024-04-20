Unseasonal rains cause waterlogging in Goa; Panaji mayor blames Smarty City works

Panaji, April 20 (PTI) Goa witnessed unseasonal rains on Saturday, leading to traffic disruptions due to waterlogged roads, officials said.

The rain, however, brought respite from the searing summer heat, they added.

In its forecast, the India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms, lightning and winds gusting at 40-50 kilometres per hour are very likely in many places in Goa on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The IMD has also predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated places on these three days.

As per its website, there will be light rains at isolated places till April 22, after which weather is likely to be dry till April 26.

"Rains caused waterlogging on several streets on Saturday morning. Among the worst affected was the main market area in capital Panaji," an official said.

Corporation of City of Panaji Mayor Rohit Monserratte claimed the waterlogging was due to Smart City works underway in several areas.

Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Corporation Limited, a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by the Goa government, is the nodal agency in the state for the Centre's Smart City Mission. which aims to equip urban areas nationwide with future-ready infrastructure.

"We had cleaned the drains but mud from Smart City works went back into them. Smart City must clear the flood points. We had a meeting with the Smart City MD. They have used hot mix on the roads but the main gutters have not been cleaned," he said. PTI RPS BNM