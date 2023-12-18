Unseasonal rains: Crops damaged on 9.75L hectares; CM announces 2k cr aid for farmers

Nagpur, Dec 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said crops on 9.75 lakh hectares were damaged due to unseasonal rains in the state as per primary estimates and announced financial assistance of Rs 2,000 crore for affected farmers.

Speaking in the Assembly, the CM said crop damage assessment was pending in six districts and they would be completed soon.

"Crops on 9.75 lakh hectares have been damaged as per primary estimates. We will be paying Rs 2000 crore to farmers," he said in the House, adding his government had provided Rs 44,278 crore to people by way of various welfare schemes.

"As a symbolic gesture, some farmers were given compensation cheques today. The remaining farmers will get the compensation amount deposited directly in their bank accounts," Shinde said in the Assembly.

Several parts of the state received unseasonal rains towards the end of November, resulting in damage to crops, fruits and vegetables. PTI ND BNM BNM