Unseasonal rains damage crops in Nashik; minister orders panchnama

Nashik, Nov 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse on Monday inspected crop damage due to unseasonal rains in Nashik district and ordered officials to conduct panchnama to assess losses in the next two days.

Advertisment

Heavy rains on Sunday damaged crops, including grapes, onions, tomatoes, sugarcane, and leafy vegetables in Nashik district, an official said.

Bhuse, the district's guardian minister, visited Kasbe Sukene village in Niphad taluka, which was worst affected due to the unseasonal showers.

“The panchanama of farms affected by the unseasonal rain will be completed in the next two days. Farmers who have taken crop insurance will inform the insurance companies about their losses. No one will be deprived of help. Efforts will be made to provide immediate financial assistance to the affected farmers,” the minister said.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning lashed Nashik city and district on Sunday afternoon. Power cuts were witnessed in many parts of the city, and the supply was restored this morning.

The water level in the Godavari river increased, and many vehicles were trapped in the waterlogged areas of Ramkund and Goda Ghat. PTI COR ARU