Unseasonal rains hit Gujarat; IMD warns of more showers till November 1

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Unseasonal rains lashed several parts of Gujarat on Monday, with the meteorological department forecasting more showers in the next few days due to a depression in the Arabian Sea.

Heavy rains were recorded in Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts of the Saurashtra region.

According to the data shared by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Rajula taluka in Amreli district received the highest rainfall of 175 mm, followed by 115 mm at Una taluka in Gir Somnath district between 6 am and 4 pm.

At least 204 out of 251 talukas received some amount of rain during this period, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a forecast of light to moderate rains accompanied by thunder in scattered places in the state till November 1.

Rivers and causeways were overflowing, cutting off villages in the three worst-hit districts.

Unseasonal rains have left farmers staring at crop losses as they prepared to harvest groundnuts, cotton and paddy.

The state's agriculture department has issued an advisory with precautionary measures to protect crops.

Officials have asked farmers to immediately move harvested or exposed crops in the field to a safe place, cover them with tarpaulin, build soil embankments, avoid pesticides and fertilisers, and not to transport produce for sale to the APMC in the rain.

According to the SEOC, Gujarat has so far received 120 per cent of the total rainfall of the season, and 206 dams in the state have reached 97 per cent of total storage capacity.

The authorities have also issued a high alert for 152 dams, an alert for four dams and a warning for nine reservoirs.

The IMD, in its forecast, has stated that the depression in the Arabian Sea will bring light to moderate rains in several parts of Gujarat over the next few days.

Districts including Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, IMD has said. PTI KA ARU