Unseasonal rains hit parts of Gujarat; Met dept forecasts light rains, thunderstorms for 3 days

Ahmedabad, May 13 (PTI) Unseasonal showers were witnessed in parts of Gujarat on Monday, while strong winds accompanied by a duststorm hit Ahmedabad, inconvinencing commuters returning home from work.

Advertisment

The meteorological department has forecast light rains with thunderstorms in several districts in the next three days, and the state agriculture department has issued an advisory for farmers to take precautionary measures to protect their crops from unseasonal rainfall.

Ahmedabad witnessed a sudden change in weather on Monday evening, as strong winds and a duststorm accompanied by light rainfall in the evening reduced visibility in the city.

Hoardings were damaged in Ahmedabad, and a mobile tower got uprooted in Gandhinagar, with no report of casualties.

Advertisment

The sudden change in the weather also brought respite from the sweltering heat.

According to the Met department, the maximum temperature in Ahmedabad will drop to 41 degrees Celsius.

Strong winds and duststorms were witnessed in other parts of the state, including Amreli, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, while in some regions, rains were accompanied by hail showers.

Advertisment

A police post collapsed due to strong winds at Vadia in Banaskantha district.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), parts of Surendranagar, Botad, Navsari, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, Dangs, and Gandhinagar received showers in the late afternoon and evening.

Sayla in Surendranagar received 21 mm rainfall and Botad 20 mm rainfall during this period, they said.

Advertisment

In its latest forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light thunderstorms with lightning were likely at isolated places in Aravalli, Dahod, Mahisagar, Dangs, Valsad, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch and Surat in the next two days.

Unseasonal rainfall prompted the state agriculture department to issue an advisory for farmers to take precautionary measures to protect their crops, an official said.

Given the forecast, the state agriculture department has advised farmers to take measures to avoid crop loss.

Advertisment

Farmers should immediately move their produce and harvested crops to a safe place or cover them with plastic/tarpaulin, the department stated in a release.

The department also advised farmers to avoid spraying pesticides and fertilisers on crops during rains.

Traders and farmers at APMCs have been advised to avoid or protect produce coming in for sale, it said. PTI KA PD ARU