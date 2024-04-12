Unseasonal rains in Marathwada: Parbhani leads with 33.4 mm, Latur gets 14.33 mm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Several areas in Marathwada in Maharashtra witnessed unseasonal rainfall in the past couple of days, state government officials said on Friday.

The highest rainfall, at 33.4 millimetres, during Wednesday and Thursday was in Parbhani, followed by 14.3 mm in Latur, an official said.

"Apart from these two districts, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar received 1.6 mm, Jalna got 3.3 mm, Beed 7 mm, Dharashiv 7.9 mm, Nanded 8.9 mm and Hingoli 7.2 mm," the official informed. PTI AW BNM