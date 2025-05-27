Unseasonal rains lash parts of Gujarat, more downpour expected in coming days

Ahmedabad, May 27 (PTI) Unseasonal rains lashed several parts of Gujarat on Tuesday, providing respite to people from the scorching summer heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Saurashtra as well as south and central Gujarat are expected to receive heavy unseasonal showers during the next two days due to the upper air cyclonic circulation over west Madhya Pradesh.

In a statement, the IMD said districts such as Dahod, Mahisagar, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Amreli and Gir Somnath in Saurashtra as well as south and central Gujarat would receive "heavy rainfall" on May 28 and 29, while light to moderate showers are likely in other areas.

On Tuesday, several parts of Gujarat, mostly southern districts, received pre-monsoon showers.

As per data shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), at least 22 talukas of Gujarat, mostly in Saurashtra and southern region, received rainfall in the range of 10mm to 60mm during the day (till 6pm).

Mahuva taluka of Bhavnagar received 60mm of rainfall between 6 am and 6 pm, the highest in Gujarat during the day, data showed.

It was followed by Hansot taluka in Bharuch district (59mm), Netrang (44mm), Bharuch taluka (43mm), Mangrol in Surat district (42mm), Olpad in Surat (31mm), Valia in Bharuch (28mm) and Kamrej in Surat (24mm). PTI PJT RSY