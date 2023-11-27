Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At least six districts of Marathwada witnessed unseasonal rains, with Jalna recording the highest 132.25 mm rainfall, an official said on Monday.

Unseasonal showers lashed 107 revenue circles in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Beed on Sunday, the official said.

The highest rainfall, 132.25 mm, was recorded in the Wagrul revenue circle of Badnapur tehsil in Jalna, he said.

As per a preliminary report, one person died in a rain-related incident in Hingoli, while 32 livestock were also killed in the rains, the official said.

As many as 32 circles in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 27 in Jalna, 23 in Parbhani, 12 each in Nanded and Hingoli and one circle in Beed recorded rainfall above 65 mm from Sunday evening ending 8 am on Monday, the official said.