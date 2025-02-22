Unseasonal rains, prolonged droughts, heavy downpour all due to global warming: Adityanath

Lakhimpur Kheri: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday emphasised the critical link between "inclement weather patterns and global warming" and rising environmental pollution.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for India's first bio-polymer plant at Kumbhi, Lakhimpur, which is being developed at Rs 2,850 crore, the chief minister said, "The world is increasingly concerned about environmental pollution. Unseasonal rains, prolonged droughts, and heavy downpour are all consequences of global warming."

Adityanath added that if human activity has contributed to the deterioration of the environment, it is our responsibility to restore and heal the planet.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, senior officials and other BJP leaders also attended the function.

The bio-polymer plant in Kumbhi is expected to produce eco-friendly bio-polymers for manufacturing single-use cutlery, bottles, marking a step towards the production of sustainable products.