Unseasonal rains, thunderstorm leave over 760 houses damaged, one dead

Palghar, May 7 (PTI) Unseasonal rains and thunderstorm damaged more than 760 houses in coastal Palghar district of Maharashtra and also led to the death of an elderly man due to electrocution, officials said.

The downpour and gusty winds also left around 50 fishing boats were damaged, they said.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its adjoining Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, on Tuesday night.

"Storm and heavy rains on Tuesday night severely impacted several talukas in Palghar. As a result, as many as 767 houses suffered damages. Dahanu reported the highest number of cases of houses damage at 230, followed by Vikramgad and Wada with 92 each, Jawhar at 89, Mokhada at 87, Palghar at 85, Talasari 63, and Vasai 29," Vivekananda Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell of Palghar district, told Wednesday.

A 65-year-old man, identified as Moreshwar Lohar, died after he accidentally stepped on a live electricity cable that gotten snapped and fallen to the ground due to gusty winds. The incident occurred at Vedi village when he was out to graze the goats, he said.

In Dhakati village in Dahanu around 50 fishing boats and 10 to 12 houses suffered damages, he added.

On being alerted, Palghar collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar dispatched a team of senior officials to assess the situation and provide help in parts of the district.

The officials met the affected fishermen and residents and assured to provide government assistance to them.

Deputy collector Mahesh Sagar said, "The administration stands with those who have suffered losses. As per government norms, eligible citizens will be given appropriate compensation. The assessment process has already begun." Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the district alerting the local residents of lightning, thundershowers and gusty winds on Wednesday. Citizens have been urged to stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary.

The taluka-level officials have been mobilised to review and verify the reports of damage, ensure public safety and provide immediate relief wherever required. PTI COR NP