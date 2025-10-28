Unseasonal showers continue in parts of Gujarat; IMD forecasts more rains till Oct 31

Ahmedabad, Oct 28 (PTI) Parts of Gujarat, including Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Kheda districts, continued to receive unseasonal heavy rains on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more showers till October 31.

In view of the prevailing situation, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the welfare of farmers was the government's top priority and it was committed to providing all possible help to the affected people.

Parts of Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Kheda districts received very heavy rains in 24 hours ending 6 am on Tuesday, causing rivers to flow in spate and resulting in several villages getting cut off.

Amreli and Bhavnagar were among the worst-affected districts. Rajula in Amreli recorded a rainfall of 26 mm during this period.

Talala taluka in Gir Somnath and Bavla taluka in Ahmedabad received 43 mm and 42 mm rains between 6 am and 4 pm, data released by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) showed.

The IMD forecast widespread rains in the state till October 31 with heavy to very heavy rains likely in the districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat, including Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Surat, Navsari, Junagadh and Botad, during this period.

Minister of State for Disaster Management Sanjaysinh Mahida held a review meeting with the collectors of Amreli, Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Narmada, Navsari, Valsad, Dang and Tapi virtually, and advised them to remain alert in view of the rain forecast.

An official release said, "The minister instructed all the officers and employees of the district administration to be present on duty at the headquarters in view of the prevailing rain situation. He also suggested deploying more teams of National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) in the districts with heavy rain forecast if necessary." In a series of posts on X, CM Patel said welfare of farmers was the top priority of the government.

"Unseasonal rains bring hardship and concern to the sons of the earth. The state government is with the farmers in this situation of natural disaster. Ministers at the local level are getting first-hand information about the situation. Team Gujarat is committed to providing all possible help," he said.

"The welfare of farmers is the top priority of the government. The government stands by the sons of the soil with full sympathy in the face of unseasonal rains," the CM said.

According to him, ministers are visiting the affected areas in various districts of the state to take stock of the situation with the government expediting the work of helping farmers through effective coordination with the administration. PTI KA PD NP