Unseasonal wet spell continues in Nashik

Nashik, May 12 (PTI) Unseasonal rain lashed Nashik city and some parts of the district on Monday, continuing the trend of intermittent spells over the last few days.

A day earlier, downpours accompanied by strong winds led to the uprooting of trees in Cidco, Satpur, and other suburbs. Several areas in Old Nashik were inundated.

Heavy rain hit the city around 2.15 pm on Monday, causing water accumulation in Main Road, Shalimar, CBS and other areas.

Officials said Nashik recorded 5.6 mm rainfall from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm on Monday.

Due to unseasonal rain, onions, mangoes, and vegetables suffered heavy damage. State agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate inspected the loss in Sinnar taluka on Sunday afternoon and interacted with farmers.

He directed officials to assess the damage and submit a report for further action. PTI COR NSK