Unsure of protocol for teachers outside school hours: Bengal minister on video of dancing HM

Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said he is not sure if there can be a code of conduct about activities of teachers outside school hours.

His statement came as a video purportedly showing the headmaster of a primary school in Howrah district shaking a leg along with a female singer at a cultural function went viral. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Asked about the video, Basu told reporters: “We have to see if the person concerned was showing his skill in dancing after school hours or during school hours; whether he was dancing with Rabindra Sangeet (Tagore song). I am hearing it from you and I will look into it." The West Bengal Board of Primary Education said it is inquiring into the issue and there will be some sort of code of conduct for teachers.

To a question, Basu said, "I am not sure if the conduct of people can be bound by regulations in the present age. I will talk to the primary board and get full details… In this era of globalisation, the attire of people has changed, there is literally an explosion in visual contents." In this context, he commented that the attire of journalists also changed over the years.

Basu said that gone are the days of kurta-pyjama-wearing scribes holding pens and notebooks. They now sport denim trousers and have mobile phones and booms to record proceedings.

About the appointment of teachers for certain classes in state-run schools, he said, "The matter is pending in courts. Once the knot is untangled in courts, we will start the recruitment process." PTI SUS NN