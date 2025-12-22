'Untainted' non-teaching staff march to Bengal education department HQ, seek jobs back

Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Hundreds of non-teaching staff in West Bengal’s schools, whose direct involvement in the jobs scam was not proved, on Monday marched to Bikas Bhawan, the headquarters of the state education department, demanding reinstatement and opposing any move to subject them to a fresh examination process.

The protesters, belonging to Group C and Group D categories, asserted that they had lost their livelihood due to "institutional corruption" despite having secured their jobs without any wrongdoing on their part.

Altogether 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff of state-sponsored and -aided schools lost their jobs after the Supreme Court found large-scale irregularities in the 2016 state-level selection test (SLST) and scrapped the entire panel on April 3.

Later, the apex court directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to arrange for fresh recruitment and complete the process by December 31 this year, and later extended it to August 31, 2026. Till that day, “untainted” teachers whose number stands at 15,403 were allowed to work. The non-teaching staff members, however, were not provided any relief since the order.

On Monday, the police prevented the protesters from entering the Bikas Bhavan premises, citing lack of permission for the rally and absence of any appointment with the authorities.

Following the restriction, the protesters sat down on an adjoining road.

"We have been out of work for nine months without pay. If eligible or untainted teaching staff can continue working, why are we out of jobs? And why should we sit for any examination when we are part of the eligible list?" a protester said.

An “untainted” teaching or non-teaching staff refers to an individual whose direct involvement in the school jobs scam was not proved.

The protestors said they wanted to meet the SSC chairman and other senior officials to place their demands, but were prevented from holding a peaceful march.

In total, 3,394 non-teaching staff categorised as "untainted" lost their jobs following the cancellation of appointments linked to irregularities in the 2016 panel.

As per an earlier Supreme Court verdict, "untainted" non-teaching staff members from the 2016 panel are eligible to participate in the fresh recruitment process, while those categorically identified as "tainted" are not. PTI BSM NN