UNTCC Chiefs Conclave: Delegates take ride on Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Delegates attending the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave here took a ride on the metro to Lal Quila on Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The delegation included senior military officers from Australia, Italy, France, and Brazil and others, besides representatives from the United Nations, it stated.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi joined the delegates in their metro ride from the Central Secretariat station to Lal Quila.

DMRC's Managing Director, Vikas Kumar, welcomed the delegates and briefed them about the planning and execution of the Delhi Metro project.

He also presented a commemorative souvenir to General Dwivedi, who, in turn, presented a memento to the DMRC managing director.

The delegates appreciated the efficiency and scale of the Delhi Metro system, which they described as an example of successful urban infrastructure management, the DMRC added.

India is hosting the conclave from October 14-16, which is being attended by delegates from countries that contribute troops to the UN peacekeeping missions around the globe.

The UNTCC serves as a vital forum to address operational challenges, evolving threats, interoperability, inclusivity in decision-making and the role of technology and training in strengthening UN peacekeeping missions. PTI SHB NSD NSD