UNTCC Chiefs Conclave: Delegates witness new-age tech demonstration in Agra, visit Taj Mahal

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) A group of delegates attending the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave here travelled to Agra on Wednesday and witnessed an "integrated new-age technology demonstration" by the Indian Army, officials said.

India is hosting the conclave from October 14-16, which is being attended by delegates from countries that contribute troops to the UN peacekeeping missions around the globe.

The UNTCC serves as a vital forum to address operational challenges, evolving threats, interoperability, inclusivity in decision-making and the role of technology and training in strengthening UN peacekeeping missions.

After deliberations in Delhi, the UNTCC chiefs travelled to Agra, where they "witnessed an integrated new-age technology demonstration and were shown an array of new generation equipment by the Indian Army", the defence ministry said in a statement.

The demonstration underscored India's emphasis on 'Atmanirbharata' (self-reliance) and its ability to field modern, innovative and cost-effective solutions to meet contemporary operational challenges in peacekeeping and beyond, it said.

The delegates also visited the Taj Mahal.

This was followed by a visit to the Heritage Centre at Kalakriti, where participants witnessed a cultural show highlighting India's artistic legacy and rich traditions.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the delegates to interact with artisans and witness India's unique heritage crafts, officials said.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement on October 12, said the conclave will witness participation from Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Poland, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Senegal, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Uruguay and Vietnam.

The three-day conclave brought together senior military leadership from 32 troop contributing nations, along with senior United Nations officials.

Defence Minster Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations (USG, DPO) Jean Pierre Lacroix, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish, senior officers and bureaucrats attended the inaugural day events in Delhi along with other distinguished invitees.

Day one concluded with a reaffirmation of the shared commitment of troop-contributing countries to enhance the credibility, inclusivity and sustainability of UN peacekeeping.

The discussions underscored that peacekeeping must remain adaptive, technologically enabled and firmly rooted in the principles of cooperation and collective responsibility, the ministry said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the ministry said, the delegates will watch in the evening a light and sound show at the Red Fort, which narrates India's civilisational journey and milestones of national pride.

The UNTCC chiefs will travel to the venue by Delhi Metro, a world-class technological milestone in India's journey to modernity and sustainable urban mobility, it said.

They would gain first-hand experience of India's technological drive, spanning from urban transit to military preparedness, reflecting a holistic national vision of progress, resilience and global relevance, officials said.

During the conclave, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh met Maj Gen Temur Shahnazaryan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Armenian Armed Forces here, the Indian Army said.

"The discussions reaffirmed the growing defence partnership between India and Armenia, focusing on enhancing military cooperation, joint training and collaboration in UN peacekeeping. Both sides expressed a shared commitment to expanding engagements in support of regional and global peace efforts," it posted on X on Wednesday.

The conclave will conclude tomorrow with final deliberations, interaction with industry and summation of outcomes, setting the way forward for stronger, inclusive and sustainable UN peacekeeping operations, the Indian Army added.