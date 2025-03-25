Until Parliament of India restores statehood, J-K to remain UT: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Mar 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday criticised opposition members for walking out over the use of the term "Union Territory" in the bills, saying until Parliament of India restores statehood, J-K will remain a UT.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017 amid a walkout by People's Conference member Sajad Gani Lone, who alleged that passing the bill amounts to endorsing the Union Territory (UT) status by the House.

Responding to opposition criticism regarding the use of "Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir" in the Appropriation Bills moved by his government, the chief minister dismissed misinformation being spread through social media and refuted claims that the bill would alter the region's status.

"This happens very frequently when we rely entirely on WhatsApp for information. The WhatsApp forward that my honourable colleague received - based on which a member also staged a brief walkout - is something we have all seen. This message attempts to create the false impression that if this bill is passed, Jammu and Kashmir will become a Union Territory," Abdullah stated.

Rejecting the opposition's objections over terminology in the appropriation bills, he questioned, "Now, if we pass this bill and refer to it as an amendment to the government of Jammu and Kashmir, what changes? If we pass the Appropriation Bill for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, what difference does it make? If I remove the term 'Union Territory', will our status change? No, it will not." Responding to the walkout, Abdullah said just because they mentioned 'Union Territory', it did not change anything. Unfortunately, until Parliament of India restores statehood, J-K will remain a UT, he said and asked the members not to politicise it. He said walking out does not help the cause.

"We should not engage in politics over WhatsApp university posts, which some among us have received." Abdullah added, "We have to get back statehood to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Inshallah, we will restore it. Removing the word 'UT' will not change our reality. We are a UT whether you like it or not. This government governs as a Union Territory." Wahid Para of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) also raised his concerns about the endorsement of UT status.

In response, Abdullah said, "All the business conducted by this House so far has been under the name of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. During the passing of the Finance Bill, I repeatedly mentioned the 'Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir' regarding the consolidated funds. Why didn't Sajad Lone stage a walkout then? During my grants as well, I mentioned 'Union Territory'." All members took oath under the UT and contested elections under it, he added.

Abdullah stressed that his government has been vigorously fighting for the restoration of statehood.

"We passed a resolution in the first cabinet meeting. We submitted it to the prime minister. I raised it with him during the Sonamarg function. Whenever I go to Delhi, I bring it up. That the people of J&K do not like the Union Territory status and want the restoration of statehood," he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Abdullah said, "Staging a walkout for the cameras and claiming 'I am not part of this crime' does not change the fact that the crime has already been committed against us." The first bill of the Budget session by the National Conference-led government was introduced by Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Saturday on behalf of Abdullah, who also oversees the finance ministry.

During the discussion, Lone took exception to the use of the words "Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir" and said it signifies the endorsement of J-K's status by the House.

"I will not be a partner in this," he said as he walked out. PTI AB KSS KSS