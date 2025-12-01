Untreated sewage, missing effluent plants key reasons for Yamuna's pollution: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Untreated sewage, missing effluent treatment plants, project delays and a major shortfall in solid waste processing are the key reasons the Yamuna remains polluted in the national capital, the Jal Shakti ministry said on Monday.

The ministry also said that the Delhi Jal Board spent about Rs 5,536 crore over the past three financial years on efforts to keep the river clean.

In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said Delhi had a sewage treatment gap of 414 MLD in August 2025, lacked common effluent treatment plants in several approved industrial areas, and continued to face delays in completing and upgrading sewage treatment projects.

He added that Delhi generates 11,862 tonnes of solid waste daily but has the capacity to treat only 7,641 tonnes, leaving a gap of 4,221 tonnes.

The minister noted that the Yamuna enters Delhi at Palla, where its water quality fluctuates through the year depending on water availability and catchment discharge. Median Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels between January and July 2025 stood at 4 mg/l and 6 mg/l respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

A DPCC assessment in September recorded improved figures, with BOD at 2.5 mg/l and DO at 9.5 mg/l, both within healthy limits.

The minister said the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is supporting states through financial assistance. Under the Namami Gange programme, 35 projects amounting to Rs 6,534 crore have been sanctioned for Yamuna rejuvenation, aimed at creating 2,243 MLD of sewage treatment capacity.

Of these, 21 projects have been completed, he said.