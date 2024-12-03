Untreated waste on roads: SC junks Agra authority plea against Rs 2 crore fine by NGT

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Terming pictures of sewage-filled roads in Agra as "horrible", the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of the Agra Development Authority against a Rs 2 crore fine imposed by the NGT for its failure to prevent environmental damage caused by untreated sewage in the city.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar refused to allow the appeal of the authority, which was asked to nominate within three weeks a senior officer to ensure the compliance of the NGT’s directions in the matter.

The top court remanded the matter back to the NGT and said the panel would be at liberty to pass any order as per law.

"Look at the photographs. They are horrible and some of the roads are invisible and taken over by the untreated sewage waste,” the CJI remarked after the government law officer said the situation was remedied.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on January 18, 2023, imposed the heavy penalty on the Agra Development Authority (ADA) for failing to prevent environmental damages due to untreated sewage discharge from Nalanda Town, a housing colony on Shamshabad Road in Agra.

The tribunal previously levied a fine of Rs 25 lakh.

The top court said the fines of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 10 lakh previously deposited by the ADA with the apex court registry will be released to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board which, in turn, will use the money for upgrading the sewage treatment plant in the city.

The bench asked the ADA to file an action plan to improve the situation within four weeks before the NGT apart from ensuring that sewage was transported from the colonies once every week.

The city houses the iconic Taj Mahal, and several historic monuments, and is thronged by a host of tourists including foreigners round the year.

The case before the NGT stemmed from a complaint by Devanshu Bose, alleging unchecked discharge of 1.45 lakh litre of untreated sewage daily from the housing colony.

Investigations revealed that the colony, developed without adequate sewage infrastructure, was discharging untreated waste directly onto the open land and nearby drains, the NGT had noted.

The NGT further noted the ADA allowed the housing colony to be occupied without ensuring mandatory sewage treatment infrastructure and over 85 million litre per day (MLD) of untreated sewage flowed into the Yamuna River due to Agra’s insufficient treatment capacity.

Agra generates 286 MLD of sewage, while its treatment capacity was only 220.75 MLD, it said.

The green panel asked the ADA to cough up Rs 2 crore for environmental restoration, alongside the Rs 25 lakh fine imposed earlier.

The ADA subsequently moved the apex court, which has passed a slew of orders from time to time.

It directed the ADA to take significant steps to address sewage management and sanitation issues in residential colonies. PTI SJK AMK