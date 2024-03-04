Unwarranted action against rebel Congress MLAs and Independents would not be tolerated: Bindal

Shimla, Mar 4 (PTI) Condemning the use of police and administration against Congress rebels and independent MLAs who voted in favour of the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP State President Rajiv Bindal on Monday said that the Congress is taking dictatorial decisions.

Advertisment

Raiding the houses and business outlets of MLAs, taking various types of actions against them and people associated with them, sending people to instigate fights and creating an atmosphere of fear in the entire state is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, he said in a statement issued here.

The Congress government is in panic mode after the victory of Mahajan against Abhishek Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha polls, he said.

Congress has murdered democracy by suspending 15 BJP MLAs to pave the way for passing the budget in an unjust manner and disqualifying six Congress MLAs who cross-voted for the BJP in Rajya Sabha elections, Bindal added. PTI BPL NB NB