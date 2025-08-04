Unwell masked booby bird rescued from warehouse in Thane

Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) A masked booby, also called the masked gannet or blue-faced booby, was rescued from a felled tree inside a warehouse in Kopri in Thane East, an official said.

The rare and large seabird typically found in tropical regions across the globe was rescued on Sunday afternoon from Kanaya Nagar, he said.

After receiving a distress call from a citizen, the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) rescued the bird, which appeared weak and inactive, and then notified the Range Forest Department and other relevant authorities.

It was checked by avian medicine specialist Dr Hemant Thange, who diagnosed it with respiratory infection, mild weight loss, and general physical weakness.

"The bird was transferred to WWA's Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Manpada where it is being given round-the-clock care. The bird has started responding to treatment and is under constant supervision. Once fully recovered and medically cleared, it will be released back into its natural marine habitat," the official said.

Masked boobies are expert divers, feeding primarily on fish, and are rarely seen inland.

Sightings in urban areas like Thane are unusual and typically signal that the bird may be in distress or disoriented due to illness or exhaustion, he said. PTI COR BNM