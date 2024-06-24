UP: 1 dead, 10 injured over land dispute in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) A person was killed and ten people were injured after two groups clashed in Shamli district over a land dispute, police said on Monday.

Sharp-edged weapons, bricks and lathis were used by both sides during the clash in Thanabhawan area on Sunday evening, they said.

Security has been tightened and extra police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Zulfikar, 40, died in the incident and 10 people were injured, Superintendent of Police Abhishek told reporters.

The clash took place when Intazar and Guddi were confronted by Zulfikar and others over a land dispute, the SP said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital where their condition was said to be stable.