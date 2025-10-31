UP: 1 dead, 3 injured after SUV plunges from expressway into ditch

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A man was killed and three others from his family were injured after their car flipped over the railing on the Purvanchal Expressway here and fell into a ditch, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Chak Teri village on Thursday night while the family was returning to Lucknow after celebrating Chhath in Azamgarh.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the SUV lost control and plunged into a ditch after Shubham Yadav (25) who was driving allegedly dozed off. A two-month-old baby girl travelling in the vehicle escaped unhurt.

Baldirai community health centre in-charge Dr Ajay Pratap Singh said police brought one severely injured man to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Police have sent the body for a postmortem and informed the family, officials said.

The remaining injured -- Kailash Yadav (18), Golu Yadav (23), and Vishal Yadav (8) -- all from Azamgarh, were admitted for treatment.