UP: 1 dead, 3 injured as 2 bikes collide head on in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A man was killed and three others injured after two motorcycles collided head on in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night near Tilthi village on the Chilh-Gopiganj road.

Chandan (20) and his friend were heading to Mirzapur from Gopiganj on a bike when it collided head on with another bike carrying Arif Ali and Shadab Ali, both from Meerut, Chilh SHO Ravindra Bhushan Maurya said.

All four were seriously injured in the collision, and were rushed to a trauma centre in Mirzapur where Chandan died during treatment, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.