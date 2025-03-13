UP: 1 dead, 5 injured as jeep overturns after collision with dumper in Ballia

Ballia, Mar 13 (PTI) A man was killed and five others were injured when a jeep overturned and fell into a ditch after colliding with a dumper truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the jeep was heading towards Bairia from Ballia with passengers when it collided head-on with an approaching dumper on the Ballia-Bairia highway near Sitakund Parsia village around 9 pm on Wednesday.

Following the impact, the jeep veered off the road and overturned into a ditch.

The accident left six people injured -- Jitendra Patel (32), his wife Mala (30), Akash (13), Menka (27), Ramnath Patel (70), and Srinivas Mishra (78). Hearing their cries for help, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police, an officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said on Thursday that all the injured were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared Jitendra Patel dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police have taken necessary legal action and are investigating the incident.