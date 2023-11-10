UP: 1 injured in 'stampede-like situation' during police's gambling inspection in Bareilly, 7 cops suspended

Bareilly (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Seven policemen, including the police outpost in-charge, were suspended on charges of indiscipline and negligence after they failed to inform department seniors about a "stampede-like situation" during an inspection of gambling activities here, a senior police official said on Friday.

One person was seriously injured in the incident in Sardar Nagar area on Thursday and had to be hospitalised in a Bareilly hospital, they said.

The investigation of the entire incident has been handed over to the Superintendent of Police (Rural) and necessary legal action is being taken in the matter, police added.

After receiving information of gambling activities outside Alampur Jafrabad village on Thursday night, a police team led by outpost in-charge of Sardar Nagar Tinku Kumar and six others reached the spot, Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

When the police team arrived, the gamblers started running away, leading to a stampede-like situation in which one person was seriously injured and was sent for treatment at Narayana Hospital, the SP said.

He added that the police team, however, did not inform higher officials about the incident.

Taking strong exception to it, Sub-Inspector Tinku Kumar, head constables Pushpendra Rana , Manoj Kumar, constables Ankit Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Satyajit Singh and Mohit Kumar were suspended for negligence, misconduct and not informing senior officials about the incident, police said. PTI COR SAB SKY SKY