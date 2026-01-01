UP: 1 killed, 6 injured as car ploughs into crowd in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) One person was killed and six others injured after a speeding car ploughed into a crowd gathered for a blanket distribution programme in the Adalhat area of Mirzapur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred near Bhuilikhhas village on the Adalhat-Sherwa road, where a social worker was distributing blankets to villagers, ASP Manish Mishra said.

According to the ASP, the car heading to Adalhat from Sherwa lost control and rammed into the crowd, knocking down a scooter and dragging it for some distance, killing the rider, Dharmendra, on the spot.

At least six people sustained injuries in the incident, he added. The villagers stopped the car near Nandpur after a chase, but the driver managed to flee.

Police have seized the car, the officer said.

The injured were admitted to the Jamalpur community health centre, while the body of Dharmendra was sent for post-mortem, he said.

A search is on to trace the absconding driver, police said. PTI COR CDN ARI