UP: 1 killed, 6 injured as car rams into truck on Raebareli-Sultanpur road

Amethi (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) One person was killed and six others injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Raebareli-Sultanpur road in the Gauriganj area, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred late Thursday night, resulting in the death of Pappu Kashyap (40) and leaving six others injured, who are receiving treatment at a local hospital, said SHO Shyam Narayan Pandey.

According to the police, the group was returning to Karaudi Kalan village when their SUV crashed into the truck near the State Bank of India in Gauriganj.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway, Pandey added. PTI COR CDN ARD ARD