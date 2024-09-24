UP: 10 arrested as counterfeit currency racket busted in Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Ten people were arrested here for their alleged involvement in the counterfeit currency trade after recovery of fake notes with a face value of Rs 5.62 lakh from them, police said on Tuesday.

Along with the fake notes, the police also found genuine currency totalling over Rs 1 lakh from the accused, they said.

Kushinagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Mishra said a joint team from the Tamkuhi Raj, Taraya Sujan, Sevarhi, and Cyber police stations nabbed the gang on Monday.

"The group was not only engaged in counterfeiting but also possessed a significant cache of illegal firearms, cartridges and explosives," he said.

The arrested individuals were identified as Mohammad Rafiq Khan alias Bablu Khan, Naushad Khan, Mohammad Rafi Ansari, Aurangzeb alias Laden, Sheikh Jamaluddin, Niyazuddin alias Munna, Rehan Khan alias Saddam, Hasim Khan, Seraj Hashmati and Parvez Ilahi, all residents of Kushinagar district, according to the police.

Mishra said the seizures included counterfeit notes with face value Rs 5,62,000, Rs 1,10,000 in genuine currency, Rs 3,000 in Nepalese currency, 10 illegal .315 bore pistols with 30 live cartridges, 12 fired cartridge casings, four improvised explosive devices.

That apart, 13 mobile phones along with 26 fake SIM cards, 10 fake Aadhaar cards, 10 ATM cards, eight laptops and two vehicles used in the crime were also seized, he added.

“Based on the recoveries and arrests, cases have been filed against the accused for counterfeit currency trade, and under provisions of the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act," Mishra said.

Further legal action is underway, he added.