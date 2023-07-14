UP: 10 booked in Bahraich for forced religious conversion

Bahraich (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Ten persons have been booked in the Murtiha area here for alleged forced religious conversion and beating up a person who opposed them, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light when Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker Sandeep Singh was beaten up by a few persons who were allegedly provoking people to convert themselves during a programme at Lalbojha village in Murtiha, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

Based on Singh's complaint, a case was registered on Thursday against 10 persons for hurting the religious sentiments of people, undertaking forced religious conversion and beating up Singh, Verma said.

Of the ten accused, eight have been arrested who were identified as Radheyshyam Divakar, Bhola, Prakash, Brijmohan, Rajesh, Umesh, Mangtu and Rajesh Nishad, the SP said.

Efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused who are at large, he added.

