UP: 10 convicted for DSP's murder in 2013

Lucknow, Oct 4 (PTI) A special CBI court here on Friday convicted 10 persons for killing a deputy superintendent of Uttar Pradesh Police in 2013, a case in which the alleged role of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya was also examined, officials said.

The court of special judge Dhirendra Kumar ordered the immediate arrest of the accused and scheduled the sentencing for October 9.

The incident occurred on March 2, 2013, when 2009-batch PPS officer Zia Ul Haq, who was the then circle officer of Kunda, was murdered in the Hathigawan police station area in Pratapgarh district.

Haq's murder stemmed from the earlier killing of Pradhan Nanhe Singh Yadav in Balipur village who was murdered by two motorcycle-borne killers, according to the CBI investigation.

Chaos and violence ensued after Yadav's murder, with his supporters torching a house.

It is alleged that the family members of deceased pradhan and their supporters attacked, chased and assaulted the police party with lathis, danda and other weapons.

When Haq reached Yadav's house, a mob encircled him, assaulted and killed him.

The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after Haq's wife Parveen Azad alleged the involvement of Raja Bhaiya and four others in the killing.

The CBI had taken up investigation in two cases in the killing -- one arising of the FIR registered by the police and another registered on a complaint by Azad.

The agency had filed a closure report in the FIR registered on Azad's complaint.

The CBI, however, had filed a chargesheet on June 7, 2013 against 12 persons in 2013 in which Raja Bhaiya was not named.

The CBI had filed the chargesheet against Phulchand Yadav, Pawan Kumar Yadav, Yogendra Yadav alias Bablu, Manjit Yadav, Ghanshyam Saroj, Ram Lakhan Gautam, Chhote Lal Yadav, Ram Ashre, Munna Patel, Shiv Ram Pasi, Jagat Bahadur Pal alias Bulle Pal and Sudhir Yadav.

Yogendra Yadav alias Bablu died during the trial.

On Friday, the special court convicted 10 accused, while one Sudhir Yadav was acquitted, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The court convicted the 10 charge-sheeted accused for murder, under the Arms Act and other offences, he said.

The quantum of the sentence will be announced on October 9, he added. PTI COR CDN ABS RPA