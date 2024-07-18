UP: 10 die in rain-related incidents; 13 districts hit by floods

Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) Ten people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours until Thursday evening, according an official report.

Three of these deaths were reported in Gorakhpur, two in Hardoi and one each in Sambhal, Raebareli, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi and Sant Kabir Nagar, data recorded till 6 pm showed.

According to the report from the state relief commissioner's office, floods have hit 13 districts in the state -- Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Siddharthnagar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Unnao, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Budaun, Maharajganj and Basti.

The rivers flowing above the danger mark are Rapti in Gorakhpur, Budhi Rapti in Siddharth Nagar, and Quono in Gonda, it added. PTI ABN RPA