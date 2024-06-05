UP: 10 employees of private company booked for assaulting Russian businesswoman

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A case has been registered against 10 employees of a carpet manufacturing company in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district for allegedly assaulting a businesswoman from Russia, police officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said Anna Steor (30), a resident of Moscow, had sold an industrial device to Ahsan Ansari, the owner of a carpet manufacturing firm here.

When Ansari did not like the device, she asked him to hand it over to her agent here, the police officer said.

The woman, in her complaint to the police, claimed that Ansari kept the device with him and so she had to come to India, the SP said, adding when the businesswoman reached the company here on Tuesday, 10 employees of the carpet manufacturing firm allegedly attacked her.

During the assault, a finger on her hand got fractured, the police officer said.

Along with the complaint, the woman also submitted a video of the alleged incident and based on these a case has been registered against 10 unnamed employees of the carpet manufacturing firm, the SP said.

According to the police, the case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (assault by provocation) at the Bhadohi Kotwali Police Station on Tuesday.

The woman left for Russia after the incident and the matter is being investigated, the SP added.