UP: 10 injured after two buses collide in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) At least 10 people were injured when two buses collided with each other in Sherkot area here on Saturday, police officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) DS Marchhal said, "A Uttarakhand roadways bus collided with a UP roadways bus near Ghosiawal turn under Sherkot police station area." The officer said that a total of ten passengers -- from both the buses -- sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical care. The condition of one of the injured deteriorated in the hospital following which the passenger was admitted to another hospital, the officer added. PTI COR CDN SKY