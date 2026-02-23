UP: 10 peacocks found dead in Ghaziabad village, probe underway

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Ten peacocks were found dead, and one was recovered in an unconscious state near a radish field in a village here on Monday, forest department officials said.

The incident came to light when a farmer in Pachayara village, checking his wheat crops, spotted the fallen birds and immediately alerted the police.

Police informed the Forest Department, who, accompanied by veterinary doctors, rushed to the scene.

"Out of the 11 peacocks found, 10 had already died. One bird was found alive and was immediately administered primary medicine before being shifted for further specialised treatment," Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the forest department, Saloni, told PTI.

She said that preliminary investigations suggest the birds may have consumed an indigestible or poisonous substance, such as pesticides, or drank contaminated water.

The carcasses have been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, Saloni said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Isha Singh said that forensic experts accompanying the team have collected soil and water samples from the vicinity for lab testing. Notably, no external injuries were found on the bodies of the birds.

The incident has sparked outrage among the locals, who blame industrial negligence for the deaths.

Villagers alleged that toxic effluents from industries in the neighbouring Baghpat district are being discharged into local drains and the Yamuna River.

"Animals and birds are dying frequently after consuming this water," a resident claimed.

Ravindra Singh, a villager who visited the spot, alleged foul play, claiming the birds were poisoned. He pointed out that several empty pesticide packets and bottles were recovered from the vicinity where the peacocks were found.