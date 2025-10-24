UP: 10 women injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Ten women were injured here on Friday after the tractor-trolley carrying them overturned, police said.

The incident occurred on the Charthawal-Thana Bhawan road in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar when the hook connecting the tractor and the trolley broke, causing the trolley to overturn, Circle Officer (CO) Ravishankar said.

The women were reportedly travelling from Pinna village in Muzaffarnagar to the Chosana village in Shamli to attend a wedding.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the causes and circumstances leading to the accident.