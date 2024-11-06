UP: 11 killed in truck-auto collision in Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Eleven people, including six women and three children, were killed while four others were injured after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw in the Bilgram area here on Wednesday, police said.

A senior police officer said the accident took place when the truck and the auto crashed in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcycle.

Condoling the loss of lives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Hardoi district administration to immediately provide Rs 2 lakh each in compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured person, an official statement said.

The chief minister has also directed the district officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

At around 12.30 pm, the local police were informed about the accident on the Bilgram-Madhavganj road near Roshanpur village.

"Ten persons -- six women, three children and a man -- died in the mishap while four others were left injured. I have spoken to the doctors. The injured persons have been referred to the district hospital," Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun told reporters after the mishap.

Later, one more woman succumbed to her injuries, taking the toll to 11.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Madhuri (25), Sunita (28), Neelam (30), Anshi (8), Satyam Kushwaha (18), Radha (21), Nirmala (40), Vimlesh (20), Pranshu (1), Roshni (36), and Vanshika (2).

A police officer had earlier mentioned one of the deceased as Gaukaran (11) but later this name was not mentioned in the police press release, while the age of Anshi (initially stated as Aashi) was corrected from 16 to 8.

There were 15 passengers in the auto, which was badly damaged in the crash, police said.

"The families of those killed have been contacted. The police have impounded the DCM (truck) involved in the accident," Jadaun said.

While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained, the SP said, "Locals told me that the DCM crashed into the auto in an attempt to avoid collision with a motorcycle. We are investigating the matter." On the auto carrying a large number of passengers, the officer said the police are on the lookout for its driver who is absconding ever since the accident.

"The auto is in our custody but its driver is yet to be identified. Appropriate legal action will be taken against the auto driver after the probe," he added.

Expressing his grief over the loss of lives, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak termed the incident "extremely sad and painful".

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said the government has directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta also mourned the tragedy.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed his condolences to the grieving families and prayed for peace of the departed souls, according to a statement issued by the party.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit said in a post on X, "The government is requested to arrange for immediate free treatment for the injured and adequate compensation for the deceased." PTI COR ABN KIS ARI ARI