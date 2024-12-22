UP: 11 students from Bihar coaching institute injured after bus overturns

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A bus carrying students and teachers from a Bihar-based coaching institute overturned in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, injuring 11, officials said.

According to the police, the accident occurred near the Turkpatti police station area on NH-28.

Eleven students were injured, including one girl who suffered a leg fracture, they added.

The bus was carrying 43 students and teachers from a private coaching institute in Siwan district of Bihar and they were on their way to the Mahaparinirvana site of Lord Buddha in Kushinagar.

Reports indicate that a speeding truck attempted to overtake the bus, causing it to hit the highway divider and overturn into a roadside ditch, police said.

The injured were treated at the Fazilnagar Community Health Centre while the student with the leg fracture was referred to the district hospital, Dr Amit Rai, stationed at the CHC, said.

Kushinagar District Magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj visited the hospital to check on the injured students and ensured all necessary arrangements for their treatment and recovery. PTI COR NAV ARD ARD