UP: 11-year-old boy goes missing in Bijnor, family alleges kidnapping

Bijnor (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A 11-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped on his way to home from school here on Friday, police said.

Three police teams have been formed to find the missing boy, they said.

"A minor boy Sashank Shikhar went missing after his school van dropped him near his house in Dhampur police station area," Superintendent of Police (SP) Bijnor Abhishek Kumar said.

One of the shoes of the minor was recovered from near a canal, the SP said.

The family members of the boy have alleged that he has been kidnapped, he added.

Investigations are underway, the police said. PTI COR CDN BHJ BHJ