UP: 11-year-old girl raped by uncle in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) An 11-year-old minor girl from a village here was allegedly raped by her uncle, police said on Friday, adding that the accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar Jha said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the girl's maternal grandfather.

According to the police, the girl from a village in Gadwar police station area was raped by her uncle Yashwant on Friday.

Yashwant has been charged with offenses under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, police said.

Police has taken him into custody and investigations are underway, the ASP said.