UP 112 helpline receives over 1 lakh distress calls on Diwali

Lucknow, Nov 1 (PTI) The UP 112 emergency service responded to over 51,000 distress events on Diwali across the state, with a majority of the callers -- 41,066 -- seeking police assistance, 1,974 for reporting fire, and 7,147 for medical help, official data showed.

Advertisment

According to official figures accessed by PTI, the Uttar Pradesh 112 received a total of 1,01,805 emergency calls on Thursday. Of these, in 51,796 'events' Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) went to the ground for assistance, the data showed.

Of the total such events, 41,066 required police assistance, while 1,974 were related to fire and 7,147 for medical emergencies, as per the data.

Additional Superintendent of Police (UP 112) Mohini Pathak said UP 112 typically records around 30,500 events daily for which PRVs are dispatched.

Advertisment

"However, on Diwali, the total number of events rose to 51,796. This increase occurred as UP 112 deployed 825 communication officers, over 6,200 PRVs, and more than 34,000 officers and staff on duty," Pathak told PTI.

Awareness of UP 112 services has grown among the citizens, who are now able to quickly access emergency services and receive prompt assistance, she noted.

On 'Chhoti Diwali' on Wednesday, UP 112 handled 89,297 distress calls and dispatched PRVs for 37,932 events, according to the data. PTI KIS ARI ARI