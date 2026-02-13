UP: 12 convicted for 1999 sectarian murder in Azamgarh

Azamgarh (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) A local court on Friday convicted 12 people for a murder stemming from a sectarian dispute in Mubarakpur town 27 years ago.

District and Sessions Judge Jay Prakash Pandey pronounced the verdict after the completion of the trial. The court has fixed February 17 for hearing on the quantum of sentence, according to court officials said.

The case dates back to April 1999, when Nasir Hussain filed an FIR at Mubarakpur police station. Hussain claimed that his uncle, Ali Akbar, a resident of Pura Khwaja, had been missing since April 27. Akbar's son, Jaigam, had earlier informed the police about the disappearance on April 28.

According to officials, Akbar's decapitated body was found on April 30, 1999, in Raja Bhat pond. Investigations revealed that Akbar was allegedly attacked and killed while returning from a Muharram procession.

The police had filed a chargesheet against 16 people, out of which four died during the trials.

The court convicted the remaining 12 individuals after hearing the prosecution's case, which was supported by nine witnesses. District Government Counsel (Criminal) Priyadarshi Piyush Tripathi and Additional DGC Deepak Kumar Mishra represented the state.

Following arguments from both sides, the court convicted Hussain Ahmad, Mohammad Ayub Faizi, Faheem Akhtar, Asrar Ahmad, Mohammad Yaqub, Ali Zaheer, Irshad, Mohammad Asad, Afzal, Alauddin, Dilshad and Wasim for the murder of Ali Akbar.

The matter has been posted for sentencing on February 17. PTI COR CDN SMV AKY