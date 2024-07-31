UP: 12 dead in rain-related incidents in last 24 hours

Lucknow, Jul 31 (PTI) Twelve people were killed in rain-related incidents and three died fires in the last 24 hours, the state relief commissioner's office said here on Wednesday.

Currently, seven districts (out of 75) -- Ayodhya, Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Farrukhabad, Sitapur, Bahraich and Hardoi are affected by floods in the state. Relief and rescue operations are underway, it said.

Four deaths were reported in Chandauli, three each in Banda and Gautam Buddha Nagar, two in Prayagraj, one each in Pratapgarh, Gonda and Etawah, it said.

Twelve of these deaths are related to lightning, drowning and snake bites.

The deaths were reported in the 24-hour period between 6 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per a report of the irrigation department, Ganga is flowing above danger mark in Kachla bridge in Budaun, the relief commissioner's office said.