UP: 12 killed as tanker plying on wrong side amid dense fog hits auto-rickshaw

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Twelve people travelling in an auto-rickshaw died Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a tanker plying on the wrong side of the road amid reduced visibility due to dense fog, police said here.

The tragic accident occurred on the Bareilly-Farrukhabad road near Sugsugi village in the Allahaganj police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said.

He said the tanker hit the auto-rickshaw coming from the Jalalabad side, killing all 12 on the spot. The deceased included women, elderly people and children, he added.

The SP said he was on his route to the spot with District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh.

The victims are yet to be identified, he said, adding that the bodies were being sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR ABN IJT